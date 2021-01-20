Shelter Island Police arrest man on multiple charges

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The Shelter Island Police Department has reported the arrest of an East Hampton man on multiple charges.

On Monday afternoon at about 1:40 p.m., police said Glenn C. Specht, 49, was stopped for failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign.

Mr. Specht was then arrested, police said, for driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection certificate, and failure to stop at the stop sign.

Mr. Specht was taken into custody and transported to Shelter Island Police headquarters where he was processed and detained until arraignment.