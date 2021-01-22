Police Reform Committee starts its work

Police Chief Jim Read (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Five newly minted members of the Police Reform Committee will be exploring ways in which Shelter Island Police can improve what most acknowledge is already an effective department functioning well with the community.

Police Chief Jim Read admitted he was initially not pleased when Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all communities to set up such committees to determine ways to improve policing.

But on reflection, he had to admit that even a department that has had no major infractions and worked well with residents could still benefit from a look at how it functions.

“I think we have a very solid police department, [but] there’s always a need for improvement,” Chief Read said at the initial committee meeting on Jan. 14 held via Zoom.

The department is an accredited law enforcement agency having met a stringent list of requirements to qualify, he said.

The governor’s call for examinations of police tactics came in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd caused by the brutality of a police officer in Minneapolis.

Supervisor Gerry Siller, who selected committee members, said he chose those who represented a cross section of people who could represent various segments of the community and who residents would be comfortable approaching to discuss concerns.

Members chosen are: Don D’Amato, Ellen Gove, Jose Montalvo, Patricia Quigley and Jason Shields.

“We’re doing things pretty much the right way,” Mr. Siller said about the police department, echoing Chief Read’s words. But, if the town failed to examine the department’s methods, it would lose state funding, the men said.

Chief Read said while he would be available for any advice or questions committee members have, he wouldn’t be attending every meeting in order not to inhibit the conversation, but would be available if his presence is requested.

The committee will be looking at policies; training; staffing that changes seasonally; transparency in how police do their jobs; technology; use of force; and ways in which officers interact with the community. Members will also be reaching out to groups such as the NAACP and Latino organizations for input.

The final report is due in early November, but Chief Read said he believes if more time is needed, he can ask for an extension.

In launching the committee’s work, the chief said members should be “task driven” and come to the next meeting ready to identify stakeholders in the community whose opinions will be important to the final report.

The committee opted to meet weekly, at least at the outset, and anyone in the community who wishes to attend should Mr. Siller’s office — 631-749-0291 — for the Zoom connection to participate.