Thiele re-appointed chairman of Assembly’s Local Governments Committee

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) has been reappointed chairman of the Assembly Standing Committee on Local Governments.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-NYC) made the appointment, noting Mr. Thiele has previously served as chairman of the Assembly’s Small Business, Libraries and Educational Technology committees.

The Local Governments Committee considers legislative needs of local governments, including counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, fire districts and other special districts and local agencies.

Local issues addressed in this committee in the past have included the Peconic Bay region septic system replacement loan program, water quality improvement projects and matters related to open space, transportation, local land use and housing.

“I am honored to be reappointed as part of the new leadership team by Speaker Heastie,” Mr. Thiele said.

The committee affects the daily lives of residents, from roadways and schools to public water, law enforcement and fire protection, he said.

“It is the level of governance closest to the people, who have placed their trust in local officials to maintain the community’s well-being,” he said.

While the leadership position is “a welcomed challenge,” Mr. Thiele said the interests of the people in his Assembly District 1 will continue to come first.

“I see this leadership role not only from a statewide perspective but as a way to improve the lives of the people who elected me to office,” he said.

The legislator also sits on several other committees, including rules, environmental conservation, oversight, analysis and investigations and transportation.

He has had decades of public service, having been Southampton attorney, Southampton Town supervisor, and Suffolk Country legislator.

He was first elected to the State Assembly in 1995 and has been reelected ever since.