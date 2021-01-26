Shelter Island Letters to the Editor, Jan. 21-26

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Top and only priority

To the Editor:

Despite a population with the oldest median age of any town on Long Island, Shelter Island has no vaccination station in the works. This follows an amazing lack of an early voting site for the presidential election, confirming Shelter Island’s sad return to being a forgotten backwater.

During my half dozen or more years as chairman of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association (nicknamed in those happy days as “Peconic County Lite”), I found the constant interaction with members built mutual respect and candor among my East End colleagues, resulting in so much getting done. ·

I urge the Town Board to please work closely with your East End colleagues so that the call for a vaccine presence on the East End is a strong and united one that will be listened to.

And avoid at all costs ever falling into the trap of seeing the Town Board’s holding of weekly self-congratulatory meetings as “Mission Accomplished.”

A vaccine site on Shelter Island (or very nearby) is your top, and for the moment, only priority.

JIM DOUGHERTY, Former supervisor, Town of Shelter Island

Abhorrent, but …

To the Editor:

The Jan. 14, 2021 Reporter was overflowing with hateful rhetoric against President Trump, Congressman Zeldin, and their supporters.

We’re called racist, misogynists and now homeland terrorists who must be silenced. Should we ask for forgiveness for standing up for our representatives who uphold our Conservative values? Or should we let you brainwash us so we would be just like you? Should we accept 74 million of us having communication with our President and each other censored? Should we support the mockery of a trial that impeached our president for insurrection who, at 18.16 minutes into his speech said: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Those voices made use of a legal procedure under the Federal Contested Elections Act of 1969 to contest an election they believed was corrupt. It was also used by the Democrats in 2000 and 2016. Do your homework, liberals.

Yes, the violence that erupted at the Capitol was abhorrent. But where was the outcry against BLM and Antifa for the destruction, injury and deaths that occurred over the summer? Aren’t the middle class workers entitled to the same care and protection that was given to our Capitol and Congress members? The silence from the Democratic establishment tells us that we are not important, crime is O.K., and it set the stage for all subsequent violence that occurred, including at our Capitol. Look to your Democrats to see who desecrates our flag, incites riots, creates fear and whose actions have been unscrupulous and convictable over the years.

President Trump and his base put up with four years of socialistic obstruction and destruction and now the liberal elite cry out for unity while wanting to, as some have said, deprogram the supporters of “the cult of Trump.” This disparity bodes poorly for unity and unless our Constitution is respected, the name calling, lies and manipulation stops, it will never happen. You can tell your kids,“Do as I say, but not as I do,” but it won’t work with us because we know what you stand for and we don’t want to be like you.

For God, our Constitution and one free nation under God.

LINDA PULS, Shelter Island