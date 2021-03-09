Election season opens on Shelter Island: Hats in the ring by political newcomers

(Credit: Courtesy image)

Three announcements in a week signaled that the local political season is suddenly upon us.

Councilman Albert Dickson, a Democrat, told his colleagues and the public at the March 2 Town Board work session that he won’t seek a second term. The two major Island political parties soon after announced the candidacies of newcomers to politics who will challenge for a seats on the Town Board.

The Shelter Island Democratic Committee is putting up Brett Surerus for election to the board, and the Shelter Island Republican Committee announced that Margaret (Meg) Larsen is its choice in November’s election.

Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams, a Republican who also serves as deputy town supervisor, is up for re-election this November, but the Democrats will only endorse Mr. Surerus for the board, said Democratic Party Chairwoman Heather Reylek.

Ms. Reylek didn’t elaborate on why there would be only one Democratic candidate for two Town Board seats this year. Since Town Board positions are decided by “at large” elections — voters cast ballots for candidates to represent the whole Island and not districts — winners are decided by the most votes cast overall. Putting up two candidates to challenge for the seats vacated by Mr. Dickson and Ms. Brach-Williams’ bid for reelection could split the Democratic vote.

Ms. Brach Williams is a proven vote getter, who won in a walk in 2017, garnering the most votes of any candidate in the field.

Similarly, the GOP has decided not to challenge Democratic Supervisor Gerry Siller, up for reelection this year, and therefore won’t have a Republican candidate for the top elective post on the Island. Mr. Siller won election last time out with 863 votes to incumbent Republican Supervisor Gary Gerth’s 606.

Although not fielding a candidate for supervisor, the GOP will not endorse Mr. Siller’s re-election, said Gary Blados, chairman of the Island Republicans. “Gerry’s had a tough go with the pandemic and done a good job under difficult circumstances,” he added. “It didn’t seem fair to challenge him.”

Both parties have endorsed Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman for another term in that role as well as Commissioner of Public Works. Assessor Pat Castoldi has also been endorsed by both parties for another term.

The Democrats have named Kristina Martin to run for town clerk under their banner. Ms. Martin is the clerk for several town committees, and will challenge Republican incumbent Dorothy Ogar. Ms. Ogar has held that position for more than four decades.

The two newcomers bidding for Town Board seats are relatively young, compared to the present makeup of the board. Both are life-long Islanders who have been active in public affairs.

Mr. Surerus, 41, is a community activist and volunteer, who works as a property and project manager. He was instrumental in picking up a fallen standard when the Chamber of Commerce decided not to fund and organize the annual July Fourth fireworks celebration. He formed a committee and a GoFundMe campaign that kept one of the Island’s most popular traditions alive.

Soon after the shutdown brought on by the pandemic a year ago, Mr. Surerus and Islander Alex Graham formed the Shelter Island Action Alliance, which provided meals to front line health care workers and continues to support local restaurants and businesses.

Ms. Larsen, 38, who works with her parents at Shelter Island Sand and Gravel, is an active member of town government, serving on the Planning Board, the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, and was recently selected to the Countywide Wastewater Management District Task Force Committee for Suffolk County.

Water issues are close to her heart, which is evident in her participation at several town committee meetings.

She will also stress in her campaign the need for affordable housing on Shelter Island. “As a younger person who moved back to the Island after college, I experienced the struggle to find housing,” Ms. Larsen said. “Young families and recent college graduates aren’t moving back because they can’t find or afford housing, and those who do have a hard time making ends meet because of the high cost of living. This needs to be addressed. Our Community Housing Board has been working to find possible solutions, but they require more of our support.”

Mr. Surerus agrees, noting that, “It seems people my age can’t buy a house now for under $1 million. I’ve seen a drain of people moving away or not coming back to the Island, people who could serve and make a difference for the good of Shelter Island. That has to stop. I’m a problem solver, one who finds solutions and doesn’t accept the status quo.”