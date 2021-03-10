Shelter Island Police Department blotter — March 3-10

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Shelter Island Police Department officers and Emergency Medical Services teams responded to a report on March 5 at about 8:18 a.m. about a person not conscious and not breathing at a Cartwright residence. They found a 41 year-old Shelter Island man in the basement where he had apparently died of a drug — fentanyl — overdose.

Det./Sgt. Jack Thilberg said the town police, in conjunction with the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office, are investigating the circumstances of the death and the investigation remains active.

Summonses

Jhon J. Lozano Velasquez of East Hampton was driving on New York Avenue on March 4 when he was stopped for speeding — 39 mph in a 25-mph zone. He was also ticketed for operating out of class.

Edward A. Jimenez of New York City was driving on Smith Street on March 7 when police found him operating out of his ignition interlock restriction. He was also given a summons for making an insufficient turn signal.

On March 8, Edison J. Arcentales Padilla of East Hampton was ticketed on South Ferry Road for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Fourteen traffic and distracted driving enforcement stops were conducted in the Center, the Heights and Menantic on March 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8, resulting in eight warnings and five tickets.

Accidents

On March 3, Edward J. Strahm of Shelter Island reported that he apparently blacked out while leaving the IGA and ended up in a ditch off the roadway on North Ferry Road. His airbag was deployed but he had no apparent injuries. The Shelter Island Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services teams were on site, and Mr. Strahm was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital for medical attention. Damage to the “stop ahead” road sign was reported.

The following day, Taylor Paige Rando of Shelter Island was traveling eastbound on West Neck Road when a deer ran onto the roadway hitting the right front of the vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

Other reports

PSEG was notified on March 2 when a utility pole snapped in the Center, cutting off power in the area. An anonymous caller reported a tree had fallen on top of a Center house on that date; the owner was working directly with PSEG and a private tree company.

A person visited Police Headquarters on March 3 to report ongoing littering in the area of South Ram Island Road.

On the 6th, a caller reported damage resulting from a property line dispute in Menantic. An injured blue jay in the Heights was captured by an animal control officer and taken to an avian vet. Also on the 6th, a barking dog was heard in Cartwright; the area was searched with negative results.

A caller on the 8th told police a driver in the Center was operating a vehicle with an obstructed view.

A North Ferry employee reported that a person had refused to pay the fare on March 8. He subsequently agreed to pay.

In other incidents: three lost and found reports were logged in; four residents were helped in their homes, a false 911 call was recorded; officers performed court duty; one vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside; and administrative reports were filed with the state.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the Center on March 3, set off due to painting. Carpet cleaning activated another carbon monoxide alarm in the Heights on March 3.

A medical pendant alert on the 3rd in Silver Beach resulted in a lift assist. On the 4th, the SIFD responded to a smoke alarm in West Neck, set off by a detector problem.

On the 7th, a burglary alarm in Harbor View found all doors and windows secured.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two cases to Southampton Hospital on March 2 and 5 and one to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 5. Transport to a hospital on March 3 was refused.