Honor Society Shamrock Drive underway: Selling of the green and the gold

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy photo)

Members of the National Honor Society (NHS) at Shelter Island School are selling shamrocks in the week leading up to St. Patrick’s Day. Money raised will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

MDA provides health care and support services for adults and children with neuromuscular diseases. Muscular Dystrophy involves the wasting away of muscles and is progressive. It cannot be reversed, although some medications and treatments can slow the disease.

Gold shamrocks are $5 and green shamrocks are $1. NHS members are trying to beat last year’s goal of $479.

To buy one, see an NHS Member, or cash or checks payable to Shelter Island School can be dropped in the main lobby in an envelope titled “NHS-Shamrocks,” or sent via Venmo to @Janine-Mahoney.

Society members, listed here, will be reading key facts about MD during the week at school to raise awareness. The 26 members are Bradley Batten, Ariana Carter, Emmett Cummings, Elijah Davidson, Myla Dougherty, John Febles Torres, Isabella Fonseca, Tyler Gulluscio, Daria Kolmogorova, Nick Mamisashvili, Emma Martinez, Andrea Napoles, Theo Olinkiewicz, Olivia Overstreet, Lily Page, Sebastian Quigley-Dunning, Francis Regan, Dayla Reyes, Valeria Reyes, Angelina RIce, Jane Richards, Hayden Rylott, Evan Schack, Emma Teodoru, Brandon Velasquez and Benjamin Waife.

This fundraising drive also celebrates the National Honor Society’s 100th year, according to adviser Janine Mahoney. Among the important facts being publicized as part of the drive is that Muscular Dystrophy is caused by mutations in the genes responsible for healthy muscle structure and function. It’s more common among boys than girls, and is usually diagnosed between 3 and 6 years of age. Although there is currently no cure, funds will support continued research into promising treatments. One million Americans and their families are affected.

Shamrock sales by NHS will continue until Wednesday, March 17. For further information, contact Janine Mahoney at [email protected].