Three incumbents unopposed for Board of Ed seats

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

All three incumbents turned in petitions to seek re-election to the Board of Education in May with no others tossing their hats in the ring. Petitions were due to be filed at the Shelter Island District Office by 5 p.m. Monday.

Although two of the incumbent candidates — Margaret Colligan and Karina Montalvo — had earlier announced their intentions to seek re-election, Board President Kathleen Lynch had considered retiring from the Board because she was focused on completing an academic degree. But in the end, her commitment to the school district won out.

Ms. Colligan is seeking a second three-year term and Ms. Montalvo replaced Jason Lones, who in 2020 moved from the district. She wants a three-year term of her own.

Barring a write-in candidate, all three are expected to gain re-election.

In a special virtual Board of Education meeting Tuesday, members approved a senior trip to Henrysville, Pa. where the class of 2021 is renting a large house that would accommodate the group with appropriate social distancing. (See story in Around the Island).

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board approved transportation for 18 district students attending off-Island schools. Those are: one student at Ross School in East Hampton; two students attending Hayground School in Bridgehampton; and 15 students attending Our Lady of the Hamptons Regional Catholic School in Southampton. This requires two buses. The deadline for requesting transportation expired last Thursday, so if other requests are forthcoming, the Board of Education could reject them, Board Clerk Jacki Dunning said.

Members also cast ballots for all five candidates seeking seats on the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Board of Education. They are Arlene Barresi, Joseph LoSchiavo, James McKenna, Brian Mealy and Robert Sweeney.

They also approved the Eastern Suffolk BOCES 2021-22 budget of $375.3 million.