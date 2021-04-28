Town’s seniors getting back to pre-COVID standards: Numbers show steady decline in cases

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (Credit: Courtesy illustration)

COVID-19 cases countywide have dropped to about 2%, with a single new case on Shelter Island, Police Chief Jim Read told the Town Board at Tuesday’s work session. He said hospitalizations have also followed the same declining trend.

Wednesday, those who received a first Pfizer inoculation three weeks ago were due to receive their second shot.

The requests for vaccinations have declined, Supervisor Gerry Siller said, explaining why he declined the offer of a third inoculation event at Shelter Island School. To date, there have been 40,000 people on the East End who received vaccinations through Stony Brook Southampton and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island hospitals.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that starting Thursday, walk-ins will be accepted to receive the vaccine at state-operated mass vaccination sites. Anyone age 16 or older can now go to receive the vaccine without making an appointment since the demand has started to subside along with increases in supply and distribution methods.

“All the obstacles are removed,” Mr. Cuomo said. “Just show up and roll up your sleeve.”

Still pending is a request from the town to the state to resume the Monday and Friday congregate meals for vaccinated people at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church hall. On Wednesdays, Senior Circle members are able to have lunch at the Senior Center, and several activities, including MahJong and painting sessions, are being offered.

Meals that were provided under the auspices of the Shelter Island Alliance are being curtailed, Mr. Siller said.

The town hopes to soon have its bus available to transport those seniors who can do their own shopping to the IGA. Until now, orders were handled by volunteers who delivered groceries.

Any senior who needs prepared food or others to shop for them should call the Senior Center about working out plans with volunteers who can assist.