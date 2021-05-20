June will see changes for shoreline access: Task Force to continue to inspect additional sites

(Reporter file photo)

The Shoreline Access Task Force won’t quite make the deadline for changes at eight key sites in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

That’s because enactment of changes likely to be approved following the May 28 public hearing won’t take effect even if there is a vote immediately following that session. A new local law doesn’t become official until the first business day after the Town Board votes to approve it because it must be submitted to the Secretary of State.

That’s expected to happen on June 1, the first business day after Memorial Day.

The Task Force previewed revised signs for the eight sites at Tuesday’s meeting. They were submitted by resident Julia Brennan based on suggestions from Bay Constable Beau Payne who said the changes were an improvement to those he displayed at a previous Task Force meeting.

There were a few changes in the wording on the signs. Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. had advised that “Swim at Your Own Risk” signs at some sites would expose the town to liability. Another sign at town ramps that advised boaters to haul and launch their crafts as quickly as possible will instead have language saying “to be timely and act in a safe manner.” That came from Councilman Jim Colligan, worried that encouraging people to rush could result in accidents.

Plans call for having two signs at each of the eight sites — one in English and one in Spanish. They are to be finalized and expected to be prepared in time for posting in June, said Peter Vielbig, who chairs the Task Force.

Split-rail fencing aimed at separating private properties from mean high water areas will need some input from the Town Board to ensure that the purpose and placement of the fencing is understood.

At last month’s meeting, Mr. Vielbig proposed using an online service for day passes. He said Tuesday that a sign will be posted at Town Hall advising those who seek day passes to access QR codes to purchase the passes. As for enforcement, those with resident or long-term stickers will have those displayed on their vehicles.

But it’s expected traffic control officers who see a vehicle without a pass can enter the information and immediately determine if a day pass has been purchased. If so, the vehicle owner would find a note on a windshield identifying the vehicle and thanking the driver for purchasing the pass. Others would be ticketed, Mr. Payne said. He acknowledged there could be glitches that would have to be worked out at the outset.

Councilman Mike Bebon advised Task Force members to look again at the charter that created the group and present changes they see as necessary to their work.

Mr. Vielbig said he would be assigning inspections of another set of access points, hoping that inspections and suggestions could be made in June. He acknowledged that while work continues, it’s not expected any additional changes will be made for the 2021 summer season.