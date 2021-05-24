Keeping the Clarks clipped: A very special first haircut

Louis Cicero cuts Luca Clark’s hair while Luca’s father Michael, uncle Samuel and grandfather Dave Clark look on. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

A family — and Island — tradition was re-enacted last Saturday when little Luca Clark became the sixth generation of Clark boys and men, beginning with C.Y. Clark, to be shorn by the renowned “Louie the Clip.”

Barber Louis Cicero and his wife Anita hosted members of the Clark family for the rite, which Luca seems to have taken in stride. Gathering at the Heights barber shop, the family brought photos of forefathers Donald Clark, ferry captain, and Robert Clark, who was Louie’s close friend and Dave Clark’s father.

Robert’s grandson Michael was fulfilling a promise to Louie to bring his first son to keep the tradition unbroken.

“You promised me, and you made it happen,” the barber said, in an emotional high point recalled by Michael’s wife, Liza.

Luca received kudos all around for his calm demeanor during what can often be a nerve-wracking experience for both parent and child. Anita Cicero, an indispensable member of the Clip team, provided finishing touches before the group gathered out front for photos and reminiscences.

“It was an afternoon that we will forever cherish in our hearts,” Liza Clark said.