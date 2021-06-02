Can you hear me now?

Police officers, students and trainers learning noise assessment procedures in the Heights last week. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Police Department conducted a Community Noise Enforcement Training this past week, one at Crescent Beach and one in the Heights, where students took decibel readings.

Three new police officers and the Town Attorney received a two-day initial training block, and other department police officers, and full-time bay constables joined the group on the second day to be re-certified.

Eric Zwerling instructed the group and has been working with the town since 1997 when the current section of the Town Code (Chapter 92 Noise) was drafted and adopted.

The training included classroom and field instruction.