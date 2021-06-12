News from Goat Hill: 120 initiative is clicking

Old Glory, the Clubhouse, and the ninth hole. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) marks a 120-year milestone in 2021.

The place we affectionately call “Goat Hill” is steeped in historical significance as one of the oldest, continuously operated 9-hole golf courses in the United States. It’s a vibrant centerpiece of Shelter Island living, hosting golfers for more than a century, providing a winter venue for sleigh riding and cross country skiing and offering a challenging terrain for our high school runners.

SICC is also a key player in the Island’s tourism economy and a jewel of precious open space.

Historic donation received

What a fantastic start to our “120” initiative: We’ve received a $25,000 donation from Susan and Anthony Schiano in memory of Owen N. Dickson. Thanks so much from all of us at SICC. Our 120 Club has already raised close to 30% of our goal of $120,000 and we are just getting started.

Thank you to everyone who has sent in a donation from our mailer that was in your P.O. Box recently. Come see our new virtual recognition screen at the clubhouse. We would also like to thank the independent 120 committee of Mary Fran Gleason (Chair), Theresa Andrew, Casey Hannabury, Cathy Kenny, Nanette Lawrenson and Maria Razza. Their efforts make the whole 120 initiative possible. Great job.

What is the 120 initiative?

Our mission is to make SICC a center for social, recreational and educational activities, now and into the future, and the 120 initiative will help us bolster SICC’s role as a valuable contributor to the Island’s history, economy and community spirit.

Use of proceeds

• Upgrade the practice area and range

• Establish a comprehensive golf program for youth and adults

• Create an affiliation with a teaching pro

• Start a learn-to-golf clinic

• Build a new free-standing pro shop

• Upgrade and improve the course and grounds

How to donate

Make checks payable to Shelter Island Municipal Golf Course (now a 501(c)(3) non profit corporation and donations are tax deductible). Denote 120 club in the memo.

Send to: P.O. Box 852 Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. Thank you in advance.

This week at Goat Hill

• Sunday June 13, 4 p.m. Flag tournament for members with handicaps

• Check out our website, shelterislandcc.org.

• Cool drone footage of the course coming soon

• 29 challenge. Anyone who shoots a 29 or better receives a $200 gift certificate

• Hours of operation 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week

• Become a member — most affordable golf on the East End.

Flying Goat Restaurant

Open 6 days a week from noon to 9 p.m. Best view on Shelter Island. Happy hour Monday through Thursday. Daily specials.

Attitude makes the difference.