Shelter Island Reporter obituary: John Howard Byington Jr.

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

John Howard “Jack” Byington, Jr. of Shelter Island, formerly of West Islip and New York City, died at home on June 9, 2021. He was 89 years old.

Jack was born on May 24, 1932 in Brookline, Mass. to Evelyn M. (nee Warrener) and John H. Byington. After high school, he attended Holy Cross College and then St. John’s University School of Law, graduating first in his class, attaining his Juris Doctorate Degree.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 with the Counter Intelligence Corp., gaining the rank of Private First Class; Technician Fifth Grade and attained the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

On Nov. 17, 1956 Jack married the love of his life, Marcia T. (nee Sparino) Byington at Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church in Freeport, N.Y.. Together they went on to have five children.

He worked as an attorney with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in New York City for 44 years.

Jack was a world traveler and throughout his life, he and Marcia traveled to many destinations, visiting all seven continents before spending their last years wintering in Mexico. They were often joined by their children and grandchildren on their travels and in Mexico, which brought him great joy.

He was a member of the New York State Bar Association; the alumni association for Holy Cross College and St John’s University School of Law; The American Legion Mitchell Post 281; and Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church. He was always interested in health and wellness and was way ahead of his time in this area. Jack began jogging and doing yoga as a young man, long before these activities became popular. He was a member of the Board of Directors for the Shelter Island 10K race and ran the 10K from its inception in 1980 and continued to run it for 32 years until he was 80 years of age. He also ran the Long Island ½ Marathon and full marathon; the Long Island Triathlon; and the New York City Marathon twice.

Jack is survived by his Marcia; children Julianne Bowlin (Daniel) of Stamford, Conn., John H. Byington, III (Grace) of West Islip, Gregory Byington (Vincenza) of Holtsville, Jennifer Clark (David) of Shelter Island, and Amanda Rangaiah (Chytanya) of Scarsdale; grandchildren Christopher, Nicholas and Peter Bowlin, Eve, Joseph and Anna Byington, Elizabeth Byington, Bethany, Michael, Nicole, Matthew and Samuel Clark, and Ryan, Sophia and Jack Rangaiah; great-grandchildren Gabriella Alvarado-Clark, Kenzie Montoya, Skyler Clark, Rowan Bowlin, Luca Clark and Eliza Bowlin; sister Patricia Murphy of Cataumet, Mass; and cousins Judith David, Ralph Martin and Gertrude Crowshaw.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment with U.S. Army honors will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation to East End Hospice, Post Office Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 or at https://www.eeh.org/ways-to-give/donate/?tab=Dedication, would be appreciated.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.