Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 10-15

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

N. R. Bradley of Brooklyn was stopped on North Ferry Road on June 14 and given a summons for not having adequate or any brake lights. He was also ticketed for unlicensed operation.

On June 10 and again on June 11, Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island was given two town code citations for allowing the excessive barking of numerous dogs for periods of 21 and 14 minutes, respectively.

Ernesto Patzan of Eastport was given a summons on Hay Beach’s Hiberry Lane on June 13 for keeping undersized porgies.

Police conducted eight radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on June 10, 11, 12 and 14 in the Center, West Neck, the Heights and Menantic, resulting in two tickets and five warnings.

Other reports

On June 8, police opened a drug investigation involving a juvenile. That day, an officer assisted a caller with retrieving property in the Center and helped Southold police contact the owner of a vehicle left running in the Greenport ferry parking lot.

An anonymous caller reported the driver of a motorcycle speeding in the Center on June 8. The area was canvassed with negative results.

On the 9th, Verizon responded to a low-hanging wire on Grand Avenue that was impeding the northbound lane.

Also on the 9th, a caller reported a possible drunk driver on the South Ferry; police followed a line of vehicles coming off the boat and were unable to locate the driver. That day, police opened a confidential investigation.

A caller reported on June 10 that a plane had taken off from Klenawicus airfield before 7 a.m. An officer informed the caller that this was not a violation of the town code but was asked to document the incident in any case.

Police received a complaint on June 10 that there was an open burn at a Center residence. An officer interviewed a person who was burning small branches and grass trimmings in the backyard. A verbal warning was issued for a violation of the town code on open burning; the fire was put out without incident.

A caller told police on June 11 that construction vehicles parked near a Silver Beach intersection were creating a hazard. An officer notified the contractor about the complaint and the vehicles were moved.

While on patrol on the 11th, an officer noticed a person operating an ATV on a Menantic roadway. The driver was stopped and issued a verbal warning.

An officer carried out Environmental Conservation Law inspections on June 12 and 13 on Hiberry Lane in Hay Beach — 32 people were fishing; one ticket was issued and no other problems observed.

Police were told on June 12 that people had set up a tent above the high water mark in Silver Beach. An officer advised the person to take down the small tent and to stay below the high tide mark.

Also on the 12th, a caller reported loud music in Tarkettle. An officer located a live band performing at SALT’s Shipwreck bar and found that it exceeded the decibel level in the town code. A warning was issued and the owner agreed to comply with the noise ordinance.

Loud music was also reported on Winthrop Road and in the Center. In both cases, the volume was turned down. Police were informed that neighbors on Ram Island were outside “yelling and carrying on.” An officer responded; all was quiet and no one answered the door.

Police were informed on the 13th that tents were set up at the end of Reel Point on Ram Island. Two tents were removed when an officer explained the town code.

On the same date, a warning was given to the owner of a 40-foot sailboat off Crescent beach; two young people under 12, not wearing life jackets, were operating an inflatable.

A broken window on a parked Senior Center bus was reported on June 14; an officer determined that the window had been hit by a rock when the lawn was mowed.

A caller told police on the 14th that a small aluminum boat was possibly in distress in Hay Beach. An officer located the boat and the passengers who were safely on shore. The boat had apparently started to take on water and had been returned to shore.

In other incidents during the week: police taught DARE lessons to 6th graders; responded to three lost and found reports; opened four vehicles with the keys locked inside; and followed up on four false 911 calls.

Alarms

Four residential alarms were activated in the Center, Hay Beach, on Ram Island and in Silver Beach on June 8, 10 and 14. In all cases, the premises were secure and there was no sign of any criminal activity.

An alarm was also set off at a home in Shorewood on June 11 by a worker who had not been given the pass code.

Animal incidents

On two occasions, dogs were reported found in Hay Beach; an officer recognized them and returned the dogs to their owners. A caller said a small dog was at large in Westmoreland; the area was canvassed with negative results.

A dog at large was reported in the Heights; it had returned home before the officer arrived.

Police were told a dog had been barking for 45 minutes in Silver Beach; the area was observed and no violation of the town code was noted.

A barking dog was reported in the Center but there was no violation of town code.

Officers conducted patrols on Wades and Crescent beaches, looking for dogs, on five days – June 10 through June 14. Nine warnings were issued to the owners.

A caller told police a rabbit was stuck in a deep window well at a residence in the Heights. An animal control officer captured the rabbit and moved it onto the lawn.

An injured deer was reported on a West Neck road; it took off into the woods when police approached.

A bird trapped in a Cartwright house was captured and freed. A bat in a West Neck kitchen was removed without incident.

Aided cases

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 8.