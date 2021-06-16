Town Board to name replacement for Bebon

(Credit: Reporter file)

The Town Board announced Tuesday it’s accepting applications for anyone interested in filling the seat that had been occupied by Coucilman Mike Bebon until his resignation last week.

Interviews with applicants are expected to occur next Wednesday and Thursday. The Town Board will appoint a replacement whose term will last until Dec. 31. If the person appointed to fill Mr. Bebon’s seat wants to continue, he or she will have to stand for election in November.

A candidate would be elected in November to serve the final two years of Mr. Bebon’s tenure.

Councilman Albert Dickson has already announced he won’t seek re-election, opening up his seat to a candidate who wins election to a full four-year term.

Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams has the endorsement from the GOP to seek re-election and has been a top vote getter in the past. Brett Surerus is a Democratic nominee for Town Board.

Meg Larsen is the GOP’s nominee for a Town Board seat.

Supervisor Gerry Siller has a two-year term that expires at the end of this year and he has previously said he intends to run for re-election. The Republicans have not nominated anyone to oppose him.