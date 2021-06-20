Father’s Day 2021

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

In America, many families have, over a couple of generations, seen a sea change in how masculinity is defined.

The changes in the way fathers have taken active roles in raising children — not all fathers, but many, compared to not so long ago — have increased families’ emotional well-being.

The change in attitude is also a boon to the men, bringing them closer to their children.

Today we celebrate the men who know the role of father is their most serious and consequential duty, and who provide encouragement and support to their children by setting good examples, helping them when they stumble or fall, and showing them love every day.

Happy Father’s Day from everyone at the Reporter.