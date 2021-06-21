Shelter Island Bucks plan ‘Appreciation Day’

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The Shelter Island Bucks, who had to cancel their 2021 season, aren’t going to let the season go by without offering something special to supporters and fans.

Saturday, Aug. 14, has been declared “Bucks Appreciation Day” when organizers plan a special get-together at Fiske Field between 2 and 4 p.m. There will be free hot dogs and hamburgers and a 50/50 raffle is on tap with tickets selling for $5 each.

Plans for the event will comply with any restrictions that could still be in place in August, according to General Manager Brian Cass.

Raffle tickets are being sold at Shelter Island Ace Hardware or from Mr. Cass, who can be reached at 631-445-0084. The winner will be announced at the event, but need not be present that day.

Bucks team merchandise will be available at discount prices, Mr Cass. added.

Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 15. More details will be made public nearer to the event.