Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events — July 1

Every week

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected]s.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Wednesdays to Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

Shelter Island Scavenger Hunt – A Family Adventure, through August 31. You can pick up your booklet at the library, or visit silibrary.org to register. Complete the mini-quest at each location listed and then visit the library to pick up your prize.

STORY THYME with Sara at the Farmstand Every Saturday in July at 10:30 am (Starts Saturday, July 3) Fun and fabulous books will be read and fantastic weather will be enjoyed. No need to register. Parents are welcome to bring their own blanket if they feel more comfortable being more socially-distanced.

TUESDAY, JULY 6 – SATURDAY, JULY 10 (TAKE AND MAKE PICKUP)

Paper Plate Jellyfish: Bring your own bubbly jellyfish to life using a paper plate, yarn, and your imagination! Perfect for refining those motor skills. Register at silibrary.org.

DIY Face Mask: Need a self-care day? Then this DIY face mask is the perfect solution. It’ll help you de-stress and chill during these long summer days. Register at silibrary.org.

Clothespin Alligator:Chomp! Create your own chomping gator to celebrate tales & tails. A great way to up-cycle some of those leftover clothespins in the closet. Everything is provided to create your own toothsome alligator. Register at silibrary.org.

Mini S’mores Kit: Bring on the summertime deliciousness with your own s’mores kit. You’ll get everything you need to create your own contained bonfire and stack your delectable s’more snack.

Contains charcoal briquettes and requires the use of fire. For outdoor use only with adult supervision. Register at silibrary.org.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JULY 1

Great Decisions – Topic Three: Brexit and the European Union, 5:30 pm (Zoom) Register at silibrary.org. With the “Brexit transition period” coming to an end this year, the United Kingdom will formally leave the European Union at the start of 2021. With negotiations between the two entities continuing to stall, what does the future of Europe and the UK look like?

SUNDAY, JULY 4

DAR Self-guided – Historic Burying Ground Tour, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find our Patriots and early Island settler headstones and monuments in the Shelter Island Presbyterian Cemetery. DAR members Karen Kiaer & Joyce Bausman will be available to answer questions and provide handouts showing the location of the headstones and their respective Island houses.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

Becoming Wild with Carl Safina, 6 p.m. Zoom. Visit silibrary.org to register.

New York Times bestselling author Carl Safina will talk about his most recent book Becoming Wild: How Animal Cultures Raise Family, Create Beauty and Achieve Peace. This work, through lyrical prose, explores the worlds of sperm whales, scarlet macaws and chimpanzees and brings us into their communities. An East End Libraries Event with The Hampton Library.

FRIDAY, JULY 9

Friday Night Dialogue: “Lucky, Not Smart” by Michael H. Coles, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Register at silibrary.org

Coles was a British Royal Navy pilot during the Korean War and later became a flight instructor. Shelter Islander Jonathan Russo will interview Mr. Coles about his fascinating book and life.

TOWN MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, July 1, 6 to 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE DAY – ALL TOWN OFFICES CLOSED, Monday, July 5

Capital Planning/Grants Committee, Tuesday, July 6, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Deer & Tick Committee, Wednesday, July 7, 10 to 11 a.m.