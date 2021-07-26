Island pride in scholar athletes: Sixth successive year school has earned state honors

(Credit: Courtesy image)

For the sixth successive year, Shelter Island has been named a School of Distinction by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

The award will be presented this fall, marking the achievements of varsity coaches in challenging athletes to achieve statewide academic honors along with prowess in their sports.

Shelter Island is one of 64 schools statewide to have earned the School of Distinction Award with 100% of their varsity teams qualifying for the Scholar-Athlete team award during their respective sports seasons.

Another 124 schools earned the School of Excellence Award with 75% of its varsity team members qualifying.

The announcement came from Todd Gulluscio, Shelter Island’s Director of Athletics, Physical Education, Health, Wellness & Personnel. “We are extremely proud to hold this distinction,” Mr. Gulluscio said.

“To see a total of 188 schools receive either the School of Distinction or School of Excellence Award is truly remarkable,” said Executive Director Robert Zayas of the High School Athletic Association. “This program highlights and celebrates schools that value the importance of academics, as well as athletics. It is always exciting to see how many of our member schools take advantage of this opportunity and show the value of education.”