Island volleyball team achieves national honors: Program honored 7th consecutive time

The Shelter Island varsity volleyball team, Spring 2021. Back row, from left, Angelina Rice, Myla Dougherty, Bella Springer, Lily Page, Franny Regan, Valeria Reyes, Dayla Reyes, Izzy Fonseca and Coach Cindy Belt. Front row, from left, Emma Martinez Majdisova, Lydia Shepherd, Jane Richards and Grace Olinkiewicz. (Courtesy photo)

In a year of delayed and compressed seasons, masks and COVID restrictions, the Shelter Island 2020-2021 varsity volleyball team shone both on the court and in the classroom.

The team earned its 7th consecutive Team Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Nominated by Coach Cindy Belt and Shelter Island High School Guidance Counselor Martha Tuthill, the team’s combined high GPA (grade point average) over the entire academic year displays that they truly embody the term Student-Athlete.

In addition, the team was also one of the top 20% of teams in the country in GPA, earning the additional distinction of Team Academic Honor Roll.

The dozen athletes of the 2020-2021 team that helped win this national recognition are Myla Dougherty, Izzy Fonseca, Emma Martinez Majdisova, Grace Olinkiewicz, Lily Page, Franny Regan, Dayla Reyes, Valeria Reyes, Angelina Rice, Jane Richards, Lydia Shepherd and Bella Springer.

This high performing group also helped Shelter Island School to qualify for their 6th consecutive School of Distinction award. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association award recognizes schools where 100% of their varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete award during their specific sports season.

Both awards are difficult to achieve. We should all be very proud of our kids, coaches and school personnel who continually focus on developing well-rounded students. Congratulations to all!