Shelter Island Justice Court: Aug. 9, 2021

Shelter Island Justice Court. (Credit: Reporter file)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on August 9, 2021 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Peter G. Ferguson of Greenport, to no personal flotation devices (PDF), fined $20.

Aaron Gomez-Flores of East Hampton, to an equipment violation, reduced from speeding 50 mph in a 35-mph zone, fined $75 plus $63.

Ulises Liceaga of NYC, to no PDF, fined $20.

Maria I. Moreno of Greenport, to 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, covering unlicensed driving, turn signal violation, fined $200 plus $93.

Matthew Mortillo of Greenport, to 3rd-degree driving while intoxicated – first offense, covering lane, stop sign, alcohol in vehicle violations, fined $400 plus $260. Also unlicensed operation, covering a turn signal violation, fined $200 plus $93.

Ernesto Patzan of Eastport, NY, to having undersized scup, fined $25 plus $75.

Ari Rosenstein of East Hampton, to an equipment violation, reduced from speeding 68 mph in a 35-mph zone, fined $87 plus $63.

Spencer W. Boden, to an equipment violation, reduced from speeding 46 mph in a 35-mph zone, fined $25 plus $63.

Claudio E. Figueroa of East Hampton, to equipment violation, reduced from cellphone use while driving, fined $25 plus $63.

Brayli I. Gonzalez Flete of Amagansett, to an equipment violation, covering unlicensed driving, registration violation and following too closely, fined $75 plus $63.

Elliot Gabbay, to two equipment violations, reduced from use of electronic device and no seat belt, covering unregistered vehicle, fined $50 plus $63 for each.

Deemed scofflaws for failure to appear on traffic charges were Wilber A. Hernandez Leon and Christianne A. Mcginn.

Eleven cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, five at the request of defendants or their attorneys and six at the request of the court.