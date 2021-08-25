Actress Mila Kunis films ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ on Shelter Island

Actress Mila Kunis talks with costar Justine Lupe (seated in Jeep) Tuesday during a break from shooting the Netflix film ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ on Shelter Island. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

For the clueless, Shelter Island might be confused with Nantucket. Yes, both are small islands that attract visitors looking for a summertime escape, but …

On Tuesday it would have been even easier to mix the two up for some people, since the sign greeting commuters at North Ferry read: “Nantucket Ferry Terminal.”

It turns out, the terminal was being used as a set to film a scene from the upcoming mystery “Luckiest Girl Alive,” based on the New York Times Bestseller by author Jessica Knoll, who wrote the screenplay.

The scene being filmed Tuesday featured Golden Globes nominated actress Mila Kunis (“Black Swan”) and costar Justine Lupe (“Succession”). In the scene, Kunis’ character hangs up a wedding dress on a phone booth before walking away and seeing Lupe’s character as the scene ended.

The film, which also stars Emmy-nominated actress Connie Britton (“Friday Night Lights,” “The White Lotus”), has been shooting mostly around New York City and Toronto since July, according to various reports. It is being produced by Reese Witherspoon for Netflix.

It’s the story of “A woman in New York, who seems to have things under control, is faced with a trauma that makes her life unravel,” according to IMDB. Other recognizable stars include Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy and Jennifer Beals. The film is directed by Mike Barker, whose previous credits include episodes of the acclaimed television series’ “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fargo” and “Broadchurch.”

The film set also caught people’s attention on the North Fork with the crew establishing a staging area on Greenport Village property on Moore’s Lane. Village officials said that area was being used for 12 hours on Tuesday only.