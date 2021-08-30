Dering Harbor Village Hall spruce-up

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Repairs to the exterior of Dering Harbor Village Hall will be undertaken by local contractor Chris Chobor, whose $85,250 bid was approved by Village Trustees at a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 30.

The only other bid received was for $342,000.

The work entails replacing some areas of wood rot, parts of siding, gutter work, repairing or replacing shutters, screens, door sills and a broken door. Painting the exterior, which has not been painted in several years, will also be done. No interior work is planned.

The building was surveyed recently by Village Building Inspector George Butts to determine the scope of work needed. The roof was repaired a few years ago, according to Mayor Patrick Parcells, so no work is needed there.

Deputy Mayor Karen Kelsey explained that the repairs are possible now because the Village has managed to build a reserve fund for such use, and is addressing modest renovation projects in turn within the limits of the reserve budget.

The Trustees also recently approved a plan to repair or replace as needed all the street lights in the Village, at a cost of approximately $10,000.