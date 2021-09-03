Championship update at Goat Hill

The Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse at Goat Hill. (Reporter file photo)

Women’s Championship: Mary Fran Gleason beat Casey Hannabury in the play in game.

Semi-finals 1 — Karen Gibbs beat Mary Fran on the 18th hole in a very close match.

Semi-finals 2 — Julia Best beat Ann Beckwith in the other hotly-contested semi-final.

Finals — Julia Best beat Karen Gibbs in a well-played match. Julia got off to a good start with a 3-up lead after nine holes. On the second nine, Julia ended up winning, 4-3. Thanks, Bennett for being the spotter.

Men’s Championship Flight: John Brownlee defeated Rick Stiek in the play in match. John came from 3 down with 5 to play to take the victory on the 18th hole.

Semi-Finals 1 — Ian Weslek defeated Bruce Taplin. Bruce was 3 down at one point, but battled back to bring the match to the 18th hole, where Ian won and came away with the victory.

Semi-Finals 2 — In a repeat of last year’s semi-final, but with a different result, John Brownlee defeated Gordon in a very close match. John birdied the last two holes to secure the victory.

Finals — Ian Weslek defeated John Brownlee in a 36-hole match. Ian played consistently and managed a 4-up lead after thee first 18 holes. Ian kept the consistent play up on the second 18 and won 8-7. Congratulations, Ian.

Men’s A Flight: Jack Gibbs beat Allen R in the play in game.

Semi-Finals 1 — Jimmy Rando beat Jack Gibbs. Jimmy was 3 down early but rallied back for the win.

Semi-Finals 2 — Ian Karnavogel beat Jim Buckland. Another battle of the board members, with Ian coming on top at the end.

Finals — Ian Karnavogel beat Jimmy Rando in a very competitive match that went back and forth. It came down to putting. Congratulations, Ian.

Men’s B Flight:

Semi-Finals 1 — Chuck Kraus dormied Mark Keerns on the 15th hole to win the match.

Semi-Finals 2 — Tom Bliss beat Eric S.

Finals — Tom Bliss beat Chuck Kraus in a competitive match. Congratulations, Tom.

120 Update: 120 Party tickets are going fast. Fewer than 50 tickets remain for Shelter Island Country Club’s 120 Birthday Party on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. and are now available.

Cost is $120 per person and includes hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, raw bar, beer, wine and soft drinks, with gifts for all. ($60 of each ticket purchase is tax-deductible).

You can request tickets at shelterislandcc.org/120party and then mail your check to SICC, PO Box 852, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965 (please note 120 party in the memo line) or drop it off at the pro shop. Credit card payments will be accepted at the pro shop or via phone by calling 631-749-0416.

Gift baskets full of goodies donated by Islanders and Island and East End artists and businesses are offered in our Chinese auction. Or bid on fun-filled adventures, such as a seven-to-10-day stay at a farmhouse in Italy and a sunset cruise for up to six people, in our silent auction.

Proceeds from SICC’s 120th Birthday Party will help the club create a learn-to-golf-program for children and adults, and make much-needed improvements to the club’s practice area.

Hope to see you Saturday, Sept. 18!

SICC Schedule of Events

September 17 — Friday night dialogue at the library.

September 18 — Cocktail party and fund raiser.

September 19 — Goat Hill Open.

Flying Goat restaurant

