A shimmering gala night on Goat Hill

The 120th Anniversary of the Shelter Island Country Club was celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 18 with a sold-out event that kicked off a year of festivities. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The Shelter Island Country Club’s 120th birthday party was a huge success.

Thanks everyone, for your support.

I’d like to thank the independent 120 committee, headed by Mary Fran Gleason and assisted by Theresa Andrew, Casey Hannabury, Cathy Kenny, Nanette Lawrenson and Maria Razza for their great effort over the last year — we couldn’t have pulled it off without you.

There were 30 raffle prizes and some great auction items as well.

The accommodations for 10 days in Italy prize went for $5,000, A foursome at the Bridge went for $1,300, among many other great items. All the proceeds from the event will go toward the improvement of the practice facilities and range, as well as an affordable learn-to-golf program with weekly or bi-weekly clinics and beginning a junior golf program.

The general operation of the course doesn’t allow for a lot of extra spending, for these types of initiatives. So these funds raised will really help us expand our programs and facilities, while maintaining our mission of keeping things local and affordable.

We really have a local gem in Goat Hill and hope to keep moving in a forward direction for the next 120 years.

The event was attended by Town Board members Albert Dickson, Jim Colligan and Amber Brach-Williams. A town proclamation was read: “Be it Proclaimed, that the Town Board, on behalf of all the residents of the Town of Shelter Island, hereby decree, September 20 as ‘Shelter Island Country Club Day.’”

From left, Town Council members Albert Dickson, SICC President Gordon Cantley, Amber-Brach Williams and Jim Colligan at the presentation of a golden ferry token to Mr. Cantley. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

An Honorary Ferry Token was presented to SICC President Gordon Cantley.

Also attending was distinguished guest Bubbie Ryder and his family. Bubbie and his sister Melva were once caddies here when a lot of Island boys and girls worked in the summers. Melva told me she used to earn 75 cents per round (9 holes). My, have times changed. Bubbie also holds the course record of 28 with a hole-in-one on the 9th hole, which has lasted 25 years.

Charles “Bub” Ryder, left, SICC’s 9-hole course record holder, with Mr. Cantley, addressed the guests. Mr. Ryder set the record score 28 in 1996, 25 years ago. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi photo)

He broke the record of 29 held by George Lewis. Bubbie was glad to be here for the celebration and gave some emotional words of gratitude followed by huge applause and thanks.

Last Saturday begins the year-long celebration of 120 years at Goat Hill. We have some cool events planned for next year. The highlight so far is a golf tournament using the old hickory golf clubs, and maybe some old-time fashion, as well. Stayed tuned for more info on that. And thanks everyone for your support of SICC.

George Lewis interview: Bob DeStefano conducted an interview with PGA master pro and PGA hall of Fame member George Lewis for a Friday Night Dialogue at the library. It’s a great interview, but if you missed it, it’s available on Youtube. I would encourage you to check it out. There is no doubt that George holds SICC in high regard as the special place where he learned to play golf.

Halloween Party: Saturday Oct. 30.

Flying Goat restaurant: Open six days a week (closed Wednesday). Open until Columbus Day Weekend. Come out and enjoy the beautiful fall weather.

