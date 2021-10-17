Lions Club scallop dinner returns Oct. 23

A bounty of scallops in 2018. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Shelter Island Lions Club will be marking a major milestone, with their 65th Annual Scallop Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 23. The popular dinner returns following a COVID-year cancellation, with a hearty menu to be served at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the classic dinner, prepared by Executive Chef Sebastian Bliss, are $45 per person.

A perfect kickoff to the autumn season, the menu will feature:

North Fork Potato Leek Soup

Seared Bay Scallops over Roast Autumn Vegetable Risotto

Southold Apple Crisp & Vanilla Ice Cream. Coffee and tea will be complimentary. A cash bar will be available.

In previous years, the event was held at The Pridwin, with hotelier and fellow Lion Dick Petry giving the organization “a good deal,” according to Lions IT director and Webmaster Don D’Amato. In those days, all the cooking, waitstaff and reception crew were volunteers, Mr. D’Amato recalled, and seventh-graders from Shelter Island School bussed tables. The volunteer chefs were proud of their expertise and became fiercely territorial, he said, “and refused to let anyone else take their position in the kitchen.”

This year, the Lions can relax and let the GBCC staff provide a fabulous meal while they enjoy the company of friends and neighbors.

Tickets may be purchased at the Shelter Island Public Library or online by credit/debit card or PayPal at shelterislandlions.org. Tickets must be purchased or reservations must be made by Wednesday, Oct. 20. For more information, reservations or group purchases please text or leave a voice message on 631-209-7452 or send an e-mail to [email protected]

The event will benefit The Shelter Island Lions Foundation, (a 501(C)(3) charitable foundation) and the many local and international charitable activities it supports.

The dinner is one of the longest running annual fall traditions on Shelter Island and has raised money to support a host of good causes, including helping to fund construction of the Emergency Medical Services building; improvements to the Tot Lot; the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center; Lions International Sight First II program; student eye exams and glasses; the Lions Eye Bank for Long Island; support for families for fuel and food; the Shelter Island School Science Fair; Shelter Island Bucks; the summer basketball programs and Youth Soccer and Little League; Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch; Shelter Island Public Library books in honor of Island newborns; Lions Camp Badger and Vacation Camp for the Blind; and the Student Leadership program in Washington, D.C.