St. Mary’s Election Eve Ham Dinner Returns

Like year’s past, see above, this Tuesday, St. Mary’s will be the place for good food and a great meeting place for Islanders of all ages at the ham dinner the night before Election Day.

The long-standing tradition of a community dinner and fundraiser on Election Eve at St. Mary’s Church will return on Monday, Nov. 1, with guests encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

Canceled out of safety concerns last fall during the early months of the COVID pandemic, the event will be held to raise funds for a number of community causes.

Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $10 for children.

Seatings will be at 5 and 7 p.m., with take-out available between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

For reservations, phone Janet Jernick at 631-749-0143. Reservations are mandatory, due to a decreased capacity in the Parish Hall — 66 people instead of 88 at full capacity.