Garth Griffin to be honored Saturday: FIT Center will be dedicated to his memory

Garth Griffin. (Reporter file)

Garth Griffin touched many lives among Islanders in his years as the Town’s recreation director, a post he held from May 1981 until his retirement in the summer of 2017. His untimely death came on Jan. 27, 2020, just a week after his 67th birthday.

“There is no doubt that Garth Griffin played a huge role in helping establish and run the FIT Center and the Recreation Programs on Shelter Island,” Councilman Jim Colligan said. “He impacted the lives of young and old alike. It’s only fitting that his tremendous contributions to the Shelter Island Community be valued and remembered,” Mr. Colligan said.



“The renaming of the FIT/Fitness Center to the Garth Griffin Fitness Center is our way of saying thank you to Garth Griffin for his service to our town,” the councilman said. “It is so very well deserved and the Recreation Committee is very appreciative to have this opportunity to honor Garth.”

Mr. Colligan carried the request for the dedication to the Board of Education and the Town Board, both of which were quick to enthusiastically embrace the Recreation Committee’s request.

On Saturday, a formal ceremony at the Community Center, which houses the Recreation Department and the American Legion Post, will mark the dedication. A plaque is being created and will be affixed to the FIT Center on school property.

The ceremony is called for 3 p.m., weather permitting, outside, or inside if the weather is uncooperative. All are invited.

School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., will welcome attendees. He led the Board of Education in approving the dedication of the FIT Center when Mr. Colligan sought approval at an April meeting.

South Ferry President Cliff Clark, long involved with athletes as coach and mentor following his own sports achievements on and off the Island, will tell attendees about the origins of the Shelter Island FIT Center.

Former Shelter Island police officer Walter Richards will offer a tribute to Mr. Griffin on behalf of his colleague and fellow former police officer, Jay Card Jr. Mr. Card went on to be elected highway superintendent and commissioner of public works, prior to his own retirement from public service.

Mr. Colligan will ask attendees to briefly share their own memories of Mr. Griffin and his many contributions to the Shelter Island community.

Supervisor Gerry Siller will unveil a plaque and Mr. Doelger will present the design for the new sign to be created for the FIT Center.

Mr. Colligan and Recreation Committee Chairwoman Kim Reilly will offer thanks to attendees, inviting them to attend a post-dedication ceremony at the American Legion Post 281 hosted by Commander Dave Clark. A cash bar will operate following the ceremony.