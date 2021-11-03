Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 3

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Osiel A. Gomez-Gonzalez of East Marion was driving on North Ferry Road on Oct. 29 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for having no/inadequate lights. He was also given tickets for unlicensed operation of a vehicle and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree – a misdemeanor.

Four radar enforcement and traffic stops were conducted on Oct. 28, 29 and 30 in Dering Harbor, South Ferry, West Neck and the Center, resulting in one warning.

Accidents

Katharine E. Walter of New York City told police that she was traveling west on West Neck Road on Oct. 28 when she looked at her phone for directions, causing her to hit the curb on the north side of the roadway. Damage to the front passenger-side wheel and axle of her vehicle was over $1,000. There were no injuries; the vehicle had to be towed.

Teri Piccozzi of Shelter Island was attempting to pull out of a driveway onto Brander Parkway on Oct. 27 when she sideswiped a vehicle owned by Annmarie Seddio of Shelter Island. There was minor damage to the passenger-side front fender of her vehicle. Ms. Seddio will notify police if an estimate of the damage to the driver’s-side rear fender of her vehicle is over $1,000.

Other reports

Storm damage on Oct. 26 and 27 brought down trees and branches in the Center, Silver Beach, Ram Island and Longview. A tree branch came down on a truck parked in the Heights. Roads were reported flooded in the Center and wires were down in Cartwright and Menantic.

A storm-related alarm was set off in a Center home on Oct. 27 due to a power surge caused by the heavy rains and high winds.

On Oct. 26, a Center resident reported seeing an open door at his residence via a remote camera. An officer responded; apparently the door was not latched properly and the wind had blown it open.

Also on the 26th, a key pad alarm was activated at a Dering Harbor residence due to a malfunction.

Police investigated a forgery case on Oct. 28.

A residential alarm was set off in Menantic on the 28th. An officer found all the doors and windows were secure; there was no sign of any criminal activity.

A truck blocking an alley way in the Heights was reported on Oct. 30. Police contacted the truck’s owner who agreed to move it.

Police received several complaints about gunshots in the Westmoreland/Menantic area on Oct. 30. An officer located the source — a Halloween party where some fireworks were shot off over the water. A verbal warning was issued concerning the use of fireworks and the person responsible advised to keep the party’s volume at a reasonable level.

A caller on Oct. 31 reported that several Republican political signs had been knocked down overnight in the Smith Street/South Ferry Road area.

On that date, a caller told police about receiving unwanted text messages and Instagram posts. She was advised to block the phone number to the person involved and to notify Instagram about social media posts.

A Halloween smoke machine set off an alarm in West Neck on Oct. 31. The owner tried to cancel the call before the Shelter Island Fire Department responded; the SIFD confirmed there were no problems.

In other reports, police helped a resident in the home; responded to a false 911 call and provided traffic control for the Halloween parade and trick or treating on Smith Street.

Animal incidents

A Menantic caller reported a raccoon under a couch in the house. An animal control officer (ACO) said the raccoon appeared healthy, captured it and relocated the animal outdoors. The caller was advised not to leave the door open.

Two sick raccoons in the Heights and on Ram Island were transported by an ACO to a vet for euthanasia. A sick raccoon was reported in a trash compactor in Menantic; an ACO was unable to locate the animal.

A Hay Beach caller said an animal stuck in a chimney sounded like a raccoon. The ACO opened the flue, pulled out a healthy woodpecker and set him free outside.

A Heights resident said an animal was in the kitchen cabinet; the ACO was unable to locate it.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Oct. 26, 30 and 31.