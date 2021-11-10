Town Board races still undecided: Absentee ballots being counted

(Credit: Courtesy image)

A full week after Islanders went to the polls, the election for Town Council is still undecided. The only clear winner is Supervisor Gerry Siller, re-elected for a second term with 693 votes.

A late write-in bid mounted by former councilman Peter Reich got substantial support — 385 write-ins were counted.

With close races almost across the board, the Suffolk County Board of Elections is looking at the absentee ballot count, which could change preliminary counts of early in-person and Election Day voting. Neither the Democrats nor the Republicans have conceded races, since 237 absentee ballots had been requested by voters. Those ballots had to be postmarked by Election Day and sent to the Board of Elections. When the final count is made, it could tip the balance in several of the local races.

According to the Board of Elections, 151 Shelter Island Democrats requested ballots against 43 Republicans. Four Island Conservative voters requested the ballots, along with 39 who registered no party affiliation.

Island GOP Chairman Gary Blados said Wednesday morning that he had not received word from the BOE, but was expecting to find out some time later in the day.

His counterpart, Democratic Chairwoman Heather Reylek, said she had made inquiries, but has received no update for Shelter Island. “It’s a complicated,” Ms. Reyelk said, “but very secure process.”

The results as of Election Day, Nov. 2:

In the election for four-year terms on the Town Board

Candidate Party Votes

Brach-Williams, Amber Republican 765

Larsen, Margaret Republican 681

Surerus, Brett Democratic 630

Councilperson (Unexpired Term) two-year term

Candidate Party Votes

Kaasik, Marcus Republican 613

Ianfolla, BJ Democratic 606

Town Clerk

Ogar, Dorothy Republican 661

Martin Majdisova, Kristina Democrat 587