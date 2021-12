(Credit: Don Bindler)

Our photographer, Don Bindler. heard a great horned owl cooing (not hooting — he was looking for a mate) all day behind his Silver Beach house recently.

The Audubon Field Guide says these birds “are aggressive and powerful in their hunting and take prey as varied as rabbits, hawks, snakes, and even skunks, and will even attack porcupines, often with fatal results for both prey and predator.”