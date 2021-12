(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Catching some rays in the sunshine off Menhaden Lane this week was a bull harbor seal, right, and his mate.

These delightful creatures can weigh up to 285 pounds and grow to 6-feet in length, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

They dine on fish, shellfish and crustaceans, the NOAA reports, and can dive deep while hunting, often napping underwater and coming up for air every 30 minutes or so.