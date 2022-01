Fog and rain at Crescent Beach Saturday morning. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Happy New Year to all our readers and advertisers!

The Reporter wishes you all peace, health and happiness in 2022.

New Year’s Day will be mild and rainy, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) with a high temperature of 53 degrees and a southwest wind at 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight, the rain will remain, with a low temperature of about 47 degrees, according to the NWS. The winds will stay calm, becoming southerly at 5 to 7 mph.