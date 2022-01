(Credit: Don Bindler)

In many cultures, from Russian to Native American, the bluebird is considered a sign of hope.

As children we learned that somewhere, over the rainbow, bluebirds fly.

Our friend Don Bindler reports: “For the past week, bluebirds have made their annual pilgrimage to Shell Beach to feed on juniper berries (see above). They arrive every year about this time and will depart once the berries are gone.”

We welcome them, and the gifts they bring of of hope and happiness.