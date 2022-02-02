Bucks ready for summer of 2022: Housing still needed to field a team

(Credit: Reporter file)

There may be snow on the ground and a month or more of winter weather, but the boys of summer are focused on the spring and their hopes to resume Shelter Island Bucks baseball games after a two-season COVID-19-induced hiatus.

But to do that, Bucks General Manager Brian Cass still needs to find 20 beds in Island houses for players who would arrive at the end of May. The season typically begins then and runs through July or early August if they make the playoffs.

Those who have housed Bucks players in the past generally rave about the experience that brings the baseball season home to them and their children. That includes baseball clinics with players and exciting games for the whole family.

Bucks managers handle any problems that might arise and strictly enforce behavioral standards.

What they ask from host families is that players be given a bed, a place to wash their uniforms and room in the refrigerator for food. Meals for the players often are group events for the Bucks, although many host families have generously invited their players to join in family meals.

Mr. Cass and Shelter Island Lions Club Treasurer Frank Vecchio are spearheading the housing effort and reaching out to past host families to get an indication of willingness to open their homes to players, providing it’s safe to bring a team to the Island this summer.

COVID-19 numbers have been declining after the Omicron spike. Many experts have been predicting a move from pandemic to endemic — illnesses that can be avoided or lessened in severity as a result of vaccinations.

If you want to host but have questions, reach out to Mr. Cass by phone at 631-445-0084 or email at [email protected] or Mr. Vecchio by phone at 516-317-8687 or by email at [email protected].