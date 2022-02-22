Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 22, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Following a police investigation into deliberate damage to a vehicle, Michael P. Ronzino, 46, of Shelter Island was arrested on Feb. 15 in the afternoon and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was processed at police head-quarters, released on a desk appearance ticket and directed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

After an investigation into the use and sales of fake Texas Department of Motor Vehicles temporary registration plates, police arrested Mario Adolfo Ochoa-Avila, 42, of East Marion on the morning of Feb. 20 on charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the 2nd degree after he sold a set of forged plates to another person. He was also charged with unlicensed operation and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree. Mr. Ochoa-Avila was held overnight, arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court and later released in his own recognizance.

Summonses

Oscar Cruz Flores of Greenport and Steven A. Ferreira of West Sayville were driving on Grand Avenue on Feb. 15 when police stopped them for not wearing seat belts.

Richard Tarpinian of Shelter Island was given a summons on Feb. 19 for speeding on New York Avenue — 44 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Fredys Pereira of Mastic was ticketed on West Neck Road on Feb. 19 for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was given a second ticket for unlicensed operation.

James A. Lupo of Shelter Island was stopped on North Ferry Road on the 19th for driving with no/inadequate lights and also given a second summons for an uninspected motor vehicle.

Police conducted 14 distracted driving and traffic stops on Feb, 15, 16, 18 and 19 in the Center, the Heights and West Neck, resulting in 10 warnings and seven tickets.

Other reports

On Feb. 14, the Town, Heights and Dering Harbor Highway Departments were notified to clear and sand roadways.

A caller reported his vehicle was stuck in snow in West Neck on Feb. 14. Liberty Auto Repair and the town were unable to move the vehicle; Shepherd Enterprises was subsequently able to do so.

A smell of gas at a Center residence was called in on Feb. 14. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded and found the gas tank was empty; the residence was ventilated.

A caller complained on Feb. 15 that a parked vehicle in the Center was blocking access to a town landing; the vehicle was gone when police responded.

Police investigated the report of a financial scam on that date; an officer contacted the person sending phone and text messages to the caller and told the person to refrain from doing so.

Loud music was reported in Menantic on Feb. 16; the person responsible was told about the complaint and the Town Code and immediately turned off the music.

A caller on the 16th told police that wet garbage was on fire in Menantic. The SIFD responded and said the fire was started by hot embers disposed in a garbage bag by a town employee.

Shelter Island police assisted Suffolk County police on a missing person case on Feb. 16. Southold police subsequently located the person.

Also on that date, an anonymous caller reported an exposed wire on a roadway in the Heights. Traffic cones were set out and the Heights Highway Department notified.

The police and the SIFD responded to a report of a propane smell in a Center office on the 16th. It was determined that the odor was coming from an apartment attached to the office and was caused because the tenant had not turned the stove all the way off. The building was ventilated by the SIFD.

On Feb. 17, a person receiving an “unwanted message” asked for police assistance in advising the caller to refrain from any further contact. Another person reported being scammed out of a sum of money and was threatened into sending more money.

Police were told on that date that hunters had a tree stand in a bird sanctuary in Silver Beach. It was determined that the hunters were licensed by the town to be on that property.

An anonymous caller told police on Feb. 18 that a downed tree on a Ram Island roadway was causing a hazardous condition. A tree company was notified and removed the tree. A second anonymous caller reported a cracked utility pole on Ram Island; PSEG was notified.

PSEG was also notified by police about a downed tree limb on wires in the Center, reported on Feb. 18.

Also on the 18th, a caller seeking police advice about a property matter was advised that it was civil in nature and to contact his attorney.

On Feb. 19, power wires were taken down by a tree limb in the Center due to high winds; PSEG was notified.

A caller on Feb. 20 reported multiple gunshots coming from a Westmoreland farm. An officer and property manager searched the area with negative results.

In other incidents during the week, police provided a lift assist for a resident; attended rifle training in Westhampton; verified a VIN number; responded to two lost and found reports; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons to 5th and 6th graders and took fingerprints for a birth certificate.

Alarms

On Feb. 14, an officer responded to an anonymous report of an audible alarm in Menantic. The alarm was turned off and the residence secured.

Also on the 14th in Menantic, an unlocked door set off an alarm. Police found no criminal activity and no footprints in the fresh snow. The owner was advised to have the alarm company service the system.

A carbon monoxide alarm in an unoccupied house in the Heights brought out the SIFD on Feb. 15. A low level of CO was found and the residence ventilated.

Police responded to alarms in Hay Beach, the Heights, and West Neck on Feb. 18 and 19 and found the premises secure; there were no signs of any criminal activity,

Animals

Mice were reported in a Center home. A dog at large was reported in the Center; the area was searched with negative results. An injured deer was seen in West Neck. An officer located the deer which immediately ran off into the woods. A sick raccoon was found dead by an animal control officer on the ice in the middle of a Shorewood pond

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Feb. 14 and 16, and one person to Southampton Hospital on Feb. 16.