Internet failure cancels meeting: A day of frustrating stops and starts at Town Hall

Internet interruptions Tuesday afternoon at Town Hall forced cancellation of the afternoon Town Board work session.

Deputy Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams was presiding after Supervisor Gerry Siller was called away and discussion began about efforts to streamline the process of applying for new moorings and renewing those previously granted.

Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla spoke about a flow chart she had showing possible changes to the application process, but was unable to share her screen to show how a revised system could work.

Councilman Jim Colligan spoke about the need to involve bay constables in the mix, suggesting Waterways Management Advisory Council member Mike Anglin might be cutting back on some of his work inspecting sites where moorings are being sought since he and wife Camille had sold Jack’s Marine.

Long waiting lists maintained by Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar could be offered virtually to bring transparency to the system, enabling applicants to see sites that could accommodate moorings and waiting lists at other sites and how long various applicants have been on the list, hoping to snag a mooring in an area of their choice.

But even through that discussion, the Zoom connection kept failing and being rebooted. Finally, Ms. Brach-Williams said if the internet connection was lost again, the meeting would be canceled with the agenda addressed next week.

As soon as a discussion about a Board of Ethics was about to begin, the screen froze again and the meeting was ended.