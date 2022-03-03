Educational Foundation calls for applications: Spring Grant Cycle announced

Seventh graders aboard Brilliant last June, the schooner adventure made possible by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. Top, left: Sebastian Martinez Majdisova, Keili Orosio Lopez, Elsie Mae Brigham, Lauren Gibbs, Leron Carter, Lili Kuhr, Mandy Marcello and Michael Kotula. Middle, left: Keili Orosio Lopez, Mae Brigham and Lauren Gibbs. Bottom, left: Captain Alley and Jade Samuelson. Right: Mae Brigham, Lionardo Napoles, Leron Carter and Mandy Marcello hoist the sails. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation has announced the opening of its Spring 2022 Grant Cycle on March 14. Applicants are encouraged to develop ideas for funding and submit them before April 14.

In the fall, the Foundation awarded grants of $31,850 for a number of programs, including a trip to Spain this summer for Island students; a 7th grade sailing adventure on Black Dog Tall Ships; Broadway shows; immigrant and ethnic studies in New York City; cheerleading stunt training and more.

Information on applying for grants is available at the Foundation’s website: shelterislandedfoundation.org

The Foundation’s mission seeks to go beyond the boundaries of local school district budgetary obligations and geographic isolation, augmenting the resources of individual teachers, family and community, and nourishing Island students’ unique heritage.

Founded in 1995, the Foundation has been generously supported by Island individuals, families and businesses to help young people pursue enhanced cultural experiences on a wider horizon over the years.