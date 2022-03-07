D.A. looking into disturbing Zoom-bomb of public meeting

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy photo)

The investigation into child pornographic images interrupting a public meeting via Zoom last week has now been referred to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office for legal processing, according to Shelter Island Police Department Det. Sgt. Jack Thilberg.

The Police Department “has a very active investigation to track the transmission,” Sgt. Thilberg said Monday.

Evidence has been turned over to the Child Abuse & Domestic Violence Bureau of the D.A.’s office, the sergeant said.

In one of the most ugly and frightening incidents in memory, the March 1 meeting of the Water Advisory Committee was disrupted when images and a video depicting child pornography, accompanied by a person using foul language directed at Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla and WAC member Andrew Chapman, appeared on screens of Zoom attendees.

Committee Clerk Kristina Martin Majdisova quickly stopped the feed, twice, and provided a new link after the second incident. Ms. Ianfolla, who had been speaking at the time the interruptions happened, said the situation had shaken her. Supervisor Gerry Siller said he had immediately informed the Police Department to investigate.

The incident, Sgt. Thilberg said, appears to be “what’s known as ‘Zoom-bombing,’ where an invited guest shares their screen with the other meeting attendees and it contains disturbing or distracting graphic imagery to create a disturbance.”

The investigation could take time, Sgt. Thilberg said, but more could be learned by the middle of this week.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice: “United States Code defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor (someone under 18 years of age). Visual depictions include photographs, videos, digital or computer generated images indistinguishable from an actual minor, and images created, adapted, or modified, but appear to depict an identifiable, actual minor … Federal law prohibits the production, distribution, reception, and possession of an image of child pornography …”

Those convicted of crimes related to child pornography can face fines and from 15 to 30 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.