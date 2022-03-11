Shelter Island preservation revenues drop — East End overall takes in highest monthly total

A map of walkable trails and open space and preserved lands on Shelter Island. More information is available on the Town’s website at ShelterIslandTown.us/OpenSpace.

Only Shelter Island of the five East End towns has seen a decline in its Community Preservation Fund (CPF) revenues for the first month of 2022.

Until Jan. 22, Shelter Island had the highest percentage increases of any of the East End towns in the past year. But the Island saw a 26.7% decline, bringing in $55,000 in January this year for land preservation and clean water projects, compared with $75,000 in January 2021.

Money for the CPF comes from a 2% tax that buyers pay when purchasing East End properties and is used in turn to purchase open space for preservation and fund water protection programs.

Overall, January CPF revenues for all five East End towns represented the highest monthly total in the history of the fund, according to Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor). He said the overall increase in January 2021, compared with January 2022, represented a 17.2% gain. The total for January this year was $24.69 million, compared with $21.07 million in January 2021.

Over the last 12 months, the CPF revenues for all five East End towns totaled $214.26 million. Since its inception in 1999, the Peconic Bay Regional Community Preservation Fund has generated $1.835 billion in funds for land preservation, Mr. Thiele said.

He noted this is the 17th consecutive month that revenues have exceeded $10 million.

Southold saw the largest percentage gain for January 2022, up 72.8% more than the town saw the previous January. That meant $1.59 million came in to its coffers, compared with $920,000 in January 2021.

East Hampton was next, bringing in $7.32 million this January, compared with $5.76 million in January 2021, for a 27.1% increase.

Southampton saw an 11.8% increase bringing in $14.55 million this January, compared with $13.02 million the previous January.

Riverhead saw a 9.7% hike January to January, netting $68,000 in January 2022, compared with $620,000 the previous January.