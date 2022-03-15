Shelter Island Police Department blotter, March 15, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Douglas J. Cabral of Greenport was driving on North Ferry Road on March 7 when he was ticketed by police for using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Nery M. Paredes of Laurel was ticketed by police on Jaspa Road on the same date for failure to stop at the stop sign and for making an improper or unsafe turn without a signal. He was also given five additional summonses for failure to keep right, driving with non-transparent side windows and with improper plates, operating an unregistered vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

His plates were removed and his vehicle impounded pending further investigation into its ownership.

On March 8, Reginald L. Johnson of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road for having inadequate lights.

Stephanie M. Barbara of Southold was given a summons on March 10 on North Ferry Road for driving an unregistered vehicle.

On March 13, Thomas A. Cunningham of Shelter Island received two tickets on Manwaring Road for driving an uninspected and unregistered vehicle.

Police issued a summons to Lori J. Gruber of Brooklyn on March 13 for speeding on New York Avenue — 38 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Police conducted 18 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops in the Center, Heights, Menantic and Cartwright on March 7 through 11 and on March 13, resulting in the 13 tickets above and nine warnings.

Other reports

A Center caller on March 7 told police a truck working near his residence had damaged stone pavers. Police contacted the person involved with advice to remedy the situation with the caller.

Police were told on March 8 that a Center resident had observed several small scratches on his car although he had just washed it the day before. An officer determined the scratches had been caused by dirt on the vehicle when it was washed. The owner was advised to have the car waxed to remove minor imperfections in the paint.

The repair of a lighting defect was confirmed in writing at police headquarters on March 10.

A caller at headquarters on the same day told police that she had seen an elderly woman seemingly unable to start her vehicle at a Center location. An officer found the vehicle running without a problem.

On the 11th, police followed up on a prior property dispute.

A Heights resident notified police about a possible town code lighting violation on March 11. An officer responded and said the residence did not appear to be in violation but notified the building inspector to investigate.

An anonymous caller on March 12 reported a large limb on a Cartwright roadway. The limb had been removed when police arrived.

Town, Heights and Dering Harbor Highway Departments were notified on March 12 about icy road conditions.

Police received a phone call on that date to document an ongoing, non-domestic issue. The next day, a tree blocking a roadway in Cartwright was reported; the Highway Department was notified.

Also on the 13th, a caller told police about a prior verbal altercation in the Center. An officer noticed a downed stop sign in Silver Beach that appeared to have been blown over due to high winds. The Shelter Island Highway Department was notified.

In other incidents: officers attended two training sessions; responded to two lost and found reports; conducted two well-being checks; jump started a vehicle; and provided a lift assist for a resident.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) and police responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at a Center residence on March 13. The SIFD determined it had probably been set off by a blowback. There was no evidence of carbon monoxide.

Also on the 13th, the SIFD answered a carbon monoxide call in Menantic. Evidence of CO was found coming from the boiler and the residence was ventilated.

A medical alert alarm was set off by accident on March 13 in Tarkettle.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 10, 11 and 13. A fifth case refused medical attention on March 10.