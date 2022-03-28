Jake Card playing well down south

Jay (Jake) Card III and his sweet swing teeing off. (Credit: Reporter file)

After Jay (Jake) Card III enjoyed a little time off, he spent last week on the southern tip of Louisiana in Lake Charles, back to work and playing in a 72-hole, $750,000 event with 160 players in the Lake Charles Championship.

They played the Country Club at Golden Nugget in the gambling town.

The layoff seemed to pay off, since Jake again played superb golf, but still not quite good enough. If you shot one under par for the first two rounds, you would be packing your bags and heading home. Jake shot 71 and 69 to make the cut.

On the third day, our Island’s favorite son followed those two fine rounds with one of the best rounds of the tournament, shooting a sizzling 65.

He was positioned right behind the leaders with one round to play.

The next day, Jake had a 2 under-par round of 69, which gave him a total of 9 under par. However, the leader was not to be caught. Trevor Warble shot the lowest round of the day, a final score of 63, for a total of 18 under par, and a victory.

Jake shot four good rounds with none of them over par, with scorecards of 71, 69, 65 and 69, and there were still 21 players ahead of him.

If you think this is an easy way to make a living, talk to me.

Remember, the goal is to win a tournament, but if Jake can finish in the top 25 for the year, we’ll get to see him play on the PGA Tour next year. He’s currently number 31 on this list.

Now he packs the bags and heads for the Landings Club in Savannah, Ga. for another 72-hole event with a $750,000 purse.

Nice playing this week, Jake. As always, we’re pulling for you.