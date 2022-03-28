We hear around the Island that …

• The Easter Egg Hunt is back. Sponsored by the Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary, the beloved scramble will take place on Saturday. April 16 at St. Gabriel’s Meadow, on the corner of Cartwright and Burns Roads.

The event, for ages 1 to 8, rolls at 1 p.m. sharp; in the event of rain, it will take place the next day, on Easter Sunday, also at 1 p.m.

• The counter at Shelter Island Pharmacy will be open for dining-in service as of April 1. You can still get your favorite bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich to go, or sit and chat with your neighbors for a while once the counter re-opens.

• And no, your eyes don’t deceive you: those were indeed robins and ospreys you spotted. Can birdies and eagles be far behind — the Shelter Island Country Club is looking spruced up and golfers will be welcomed back at Goat Hill in April.

• After canceling the last two summers due to COVID-19 concerns, the Shelter Island Fireworks are back on the horizon. The show goes off, on Saturday, July 9 at 9 p.m., in the skies over Crescent Beach. The rain date is the following day, and there will be fundraising events and merchandise for sale to support the event at shelterislandfireworks.com.

• The Shelter Island Historical Society has lots of plans underway, starting with the return of the Havens Farmers Market on Memorial Day weekend. SIHS will also stage a new musical “The Prospect of Summer,” July 22-25.

Actors, musicians and stage crew needed. Contact Lisa Shaw at [email protected]. Then on July 30, a swingin’ 1960’s Dance Party will be held at the History Center from 6-10 p.m. Save the date.