Shelter Island Little League set for the season: 60 kids signed up

Little Leaguers at Fiske Field learning the fundamentals. (Credit: Amanda Katta photos)

Along with flowers in bud and the promise of warmer weather, Shelter Island Little League Baseball is back.

Over 60 local children have signed up for this year’s Little League season.

Little ones, ages 4-6 play in two T-ball teams sponsored by Elli’s store and RLW4 Builders. The next age group, 6-8, are two Coach Pitch teams sponsored by Katta Protective Service and Our Lady of the Isle.

Peconic Plant Care is the sponsor of the Boys Minors Team, and Bartilucci Construction is sponsoring the Girls Minors Softball team.

Piper Surerus showing a strong arm.

Stay tuned to the schedule each week in the Reporter and come down to Fiske Field (upper field for the girls) to cheer on the Island’s young sluggers as they take the field for a season of fun for all.

Girl’s softball practice.

Charlie Katta hitting T-ball

Post-practice tree climbing is a must.

Here’s the home schedule for the next several days:

Thursday, April 28, SI Minors vs. North Fork 1, at Fiske Field at 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 30, SI Softball vs. Hampton Bays, at the Shelter Island Softball Field at 11 a.m.

Monday, May 2, SI Softball vs. Eastport South Manor, at the Shelter Island Softball Field at 6 p.m.