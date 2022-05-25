News from Shelter Island’s Goat Hill

Albert Dickson and Susan Schiano presenting a dedication plaque for the Shelter Island Country Club junior golf program. (Courtesy photo)

On Saturday, May 21, the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) had the privilege of presenting a dedication plaque for the SICC junior golf program in memory of Owen Dickson.

This start of our junior golf program and the upgrade of the practice facility has been made possible by a very generous donation from the Shiano family. Linda Springer delivered an excellent speech and reflected the great appreciation felt by the board of SICC.

Some of Owen’s classmates from the class of 1964 were in attendance including Pete Disch, Walter Ogar and Charlie Beckwith. Owen was also inducted into the SIHS athletic hall of fame that same day.

SICC has already received many offers from potential volunteers to get the program off the ground. There will be a sign-up sheet for juniors age 7-14 at the pro shop.

This is just another example of the community coming together and helping SICC fulfill its mission statement. Thanks again everyone for your support.

Memorial Day Weekend

The forecast for this weekend looks great, so plan on a round of golf before the afternoon barbecue. SICC offers very affordable greens fees and the course is suited for any level of golfer. If you’re not a member yet, consider it.

SICC prides itself on offering the most affordable golf membership on the East End. For example, a single golf membership is only $580, and a single social membership is $125.

Not only can you enjoy all the amenities offered but, most importantly, you are helping support the club and allowing us to continue the 120-year tradition established here at SICC.

More details on membership are at our website shelterislandcc.org, or stop into the pro shop for more information.

Season Schedule

June 12 — Flag Tournament

July 14 — Gruesome Tournament

July 24 — Crazy 8 Tournament

August 7 — 120 Celebration Tournament

Flying Goat restaurant

The restaurant is now open six days a week (closed Wednesday) for lunch and dinner. Come out and enjoy the best views of Shelter Island from our porch. Daily dinner specials. Dinner reservations suggested. 631-749-5404.

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop — 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. — 6 p.m., Friday-Sunday.

Attitude makes the difference.