Shelter Island Police Department blotter, June 1, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Miguel A. Chafla Sislema of East Hampton was stopped by police on North Ferry Road on May 23 and given a ticket for driving while using a portable electronic device.

On May 27, Iris Y. Zonlight of Shelter Island was issued a summons on West Neck Road for having inadequate or no brake lights.

Zebulun J. Mundy of Shelter Island was ticketed on West Neck Road on May 28 for failure to stop at a stop sign. The same day, Peter J. Saladino of Medfield, Mass. was stopped on North Menantic Road and given a summons for making an improper or unsafe turn without signaling.

On May 29, a bay constable issued Anton J. Bogovic of Southold a ticket in West Neck Harbor for not having a sound producing device on board.

Police conducted 30 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center, Menantic, the Heights, West Neck and Cartwright on May 23 and 24 and May 26 through 29, resulting in 28 warnings and four tickets.

Traffic control officers issued 32 parking tickets.

Accidents

Jack A. Josephson of Shelter Island told police on May 17 that he was attempting to park behind a vehicle parked on Grand Avenue, belonging to Liden E. Gonzales of Riverhead, when he mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and caused over $1,000 in damage to the front of his vehicle and the rear of the other car.

Other reports

On May 23, a caller reported speeding vehicles on Route 114 between Winthrop Road and the gas station. An officer said speed enforcement would be conducted. The caller also suggested a stop sign on 114 at the Winthrop intersection; police will investigate.

A complainant told police she was being harassed by a Silver Beach neighbor on May 24. The next day, an anonymous caller reported construction noise in Silver Beach. An officer canvassed the area, found no workers and heard no noise.

On the 26th, a Westmoreland resident said a paddleboard and boat fenders had been stolen from her basement.

On May 27, the victim of a domestic dispute requested an extra patrol of her residence and was also advised to contact The Retreat for support and guidance.

Environmental Conservation Law checks were conducted on May 28 in West Neck and on the 29th in Hay Beach. Six parking tickets were issued; 34 people were fishing.

Noise from a party was reported in West Neck on May 28; an officer found a group of people playing music and talking loudly in a screened-in porch. The resident agreed to turn off the music and bring the party inside. Loud music was reported at SALT; an officer responded and found the noise level reasonable. A complaint about amplified music at Sunset Beach was reported on the 29th. An officer conducted a preliminary noise measurement and determined the decibel level was not high enough to warrant a summons. The manager was in the process of lowering the volume.

Also on the 29th, fireworks were reported in Shorewood; officers found no signs of them. A caller told police on that day that several people and at-large dogs were in a restricted piping plover area at Reel Point. They were gone when police arrived.

On the 29th, campers were reported on a private beach in Silver Beach. Their tent was not set up past the high-water mark: they were advised to move down the beach to a public area.

That day, a caller complained to police about parked vehicles impeding traffic on South Ram Island Drive. An officer contacted one vehicle owner and had him move it.

Officers also performed court duty; responded to three lost and found reports; fingerprinted two people for employment purposes; attended rifle training in Westhampton; unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside; helped two owners with disabled boats and assisted two motorists with disabled vehicles.

Alarms

Fourteen alarms called out police and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) during the week.

The SIFD responded to two alarms on May 23 in West Neck and the Heights. One was accidentally set off by construction workers, the other was a false alarm. Also on the 23rd, an alarm on Ram Island was activated accidentally by an electrician.

Police responded to a front door alarm in Dering Harbor on the 24th. The caretaker was on site and the residence was secure. On that date, no problems were found when a fire alarm in West Neck was set off. A smoke alarm at a Center home was activated on the 24th but the premises were also secure.

An alarm at the Havens House on May 25 was the result of ongoing problems with the system.

A fire alarm in the Center was set off on the 26th by a resident blow-drying her hair. The SIFD declared a fire alarm in Mashomack was a false alarm. The SIFD also responded to an alarm in Hay Beach, activated when the owner was changing batteries.

An owner reported a false fire alarm at a Menantic residence on May 28. That day, police checked on a Longview alarm, found an open front door but no signs of any criminal activity.

Two other alarms in Hay Beach and the Center on May 28 were activated due to local power outages.

Animals

A caller reported his dog had attacked a woodchuck in HiLo; the animal control officer (ACO) had the woodchuck put down.

A sick raccoon in the Center was captured by the ACO and taken to a vet for euthanasia. A sick raccoon on Ram Island was reported; the ACO found a healthy animal that fled when she approached. The ACO was unable to locate a third sick raccoon. Another raccoon was stuck in a tree house in Menantic and freed by the ACO.

Two dogs at large in the Center were recognized by the ACO and returned to their owners. A third dog at large in West Neck returned home on her own.

A snapping turtle hit by a vehicle in West Neck was taken by the ACO to the vet for euthanasia. The ACO rescued a snapping turtle stuck in a Center fence and transported her to a nearby pond.

An injured red tail hawk was captured by the ACO in the Center and taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 24, 27 and 28, and one person to Southampton Hospital on May 29. A sixth case refused medical attention on May 29.