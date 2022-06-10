News from Goat Hill: Junior program at Shelter Island Country Club
Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) is pleased to announce that this season will be our first Owen Dickson Junior Golf Program.
All juniors aged 7-16 are welcome to attend. If you don’t have clubs, no problem, SICC will make a set available for you. Bob DeStefano will be in charge of curricula for the program. We also have many volunteers (too many to mention) to help out, so thanks to all.
There will be five Tuesday sessions starting July 12, 19, 26 and Aug. 2 and 9. Thanks to our generous donors, we can keep the cost to $75 per participant. Also Father Peter DeSanctis from Our Lady of the Isle has made scholarships available through the youth fund. All levels of golfers are welcome.
The signup deadline is June 30, so stop by the pro shop for more information, or email [email protected] Thanks for your support.
Season Schedule
June 12 — Flag Tournament
July 14 — Gruesome Tournament
July 24 — Crazy 8 Tournament
Aug.7 — Hickory Golf Classic
Flying Goat Restaurant
The restaurant is open six days a week (closed Wednesday) for lunch and dinner. Come out and enjoy the best views on Shelter Island. Daily dinner specials like striped bass, spare ribs and scallops. Dinner reservations suggested. 631-749-5404.
SICC Info
Website — shelterislandcc.org
Comments, questions and suggestions — [email protected]
Pro Shop — 631-749-0416.
Hours — 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. weekends and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. weekdays.Attitude makes the difference.