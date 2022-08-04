Young explorers get closer to nature at Mashomack

Program coordinator Cindy Belt helps young Explorers learn about spiders and other animals in the woods. (Credit: Rebecca Kusa)

Summertime and the living is easy at The Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve.

Kids in the July session of Mashomack’s Environmental Explorers program had a great time hiking, wading, paddling and creating as they explored the world around them.

Getting close looks at caterpillars, finding beach treasures and making fun and informative videos had kids jumping for joy while learning about conservation.

Mashomack’s Environmental Explorers program, running annually for over 30 years, is a summer favorite on Shelter Island.

Boys and girls ages 8-12 spend four days exploring our changing environment in each session.

Here’s more information: https://preserve.nature.org/page/104208/event/1