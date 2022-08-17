Town Water Committee focuses on geothermal energy and irrigation

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Water Advisory Committee (WAC) turned to its longtime former chairman, John Hallman, for some advice Monday on issues of geothermal energy and irrigation. During Mr. Hallman’s time with the WAC, geothermal was determined not to be an alternative to fossil fuels on the Island. On the issue of irrigation systems, there were plans to ban irrigation systems, but many still exist on the Island.

Geothermal

Some Islanders began putting in geothermal systems in the late 1990s, Mr. Hallman said, but there were a lot of concerns about potential consequences that could adversely affect the aquifer. The Town hired a chief chemist from the Suffolk County Water Authority for advice.

Among the concerns at the time included the possible leaking of the substances used to heat and cool houses and use of vertical geothermal systems that could result in salting of wells. Leakage was a concern even if horizontal systems were used, Mr. Hallman said.

“Engineers will tell you you can do anything,” he said. “You really have to know what they’re going to do.”

Ultimately, it was a decision at the time not to allow the systems.

He further questioned how to get through thick clay to install the casing for a system, saying it would also be very expensive.

“To me, I don’t think it’s worth it,” Mr. Hallman said.

WAC member Ken Pysher acknowledged the expense, but suggested it might be the most efficient way to heat and cool houses.

Guillaume de Dalmas, who has lived in France and Shelter Island, told committee members he knows towns in France with more fragile ecosystems than Shelter Island that have successfully used geothermal systems for years.

Patrick Loftus-Hills, senior advisor and metals and mining investment banker at Moelis & Company, said use of fossil fuels on Shelter Island is inconsistent with environment concerns.

He’s not urging the town to require any adoption of geothermal energy, but simply eliminate the ban for those who want to use such systems. He and Mr. de Dalmas said there are misconceptions about geothermal.

The technology used in closed geothermal systems is the same as that used in oil drilling to avoid leaks of oil into water. The area needed to install such systems is about the size of a tennis court and many properties could have enough room for such installations.

If people want to spend the money to reduce their carbon footprints, they should be allowed to do so, he said.

“It does seem like something worth exploring,” said resident David Hoffman, suggesting creating a test site for an installation.

The WAC ultimately agreed to continue studying geothermal energy.

Irrigation

Mr. Hallman said he would prefer people allow their lawns to go brown and wait for them naturally to come back to green. Even drip irrigation is something he doesn’t recommend. One reason the local government had intended to ban them was the lack of ability to enforce such a ban.

Here again, Mr. de Dalmas disagreed, saying that best practices around the world are to use drip irrigation systems at night. He called it “mind boggling” how science is ignored in this country.

WAC member Doug Sherrod told his colleagues he has spoken to representatives of a hydro-geologic firm in Reston, Va. to get information on water resource modeling.

That firm and others could do such work but the cost wouldn’t be low. It was estimated at $200,000, not something that could easily be added to the 2023 budget. Nonetheless, Mr. Grand said it’s important for the Town Board to know “this is something we’re serious about.”